New turf, new look coming to UofL football playing field

The playing surface for UofL football at L&N Stadium will have a new field, but a familiar look.(Source: UofL Athletics)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in 10 years, the University of Louisville football team will take the field at L&N Stadium this fall to a new playing surface, but it will have a look that many fans remember.

Among the changes is the return of the Heisman Bird at midfield and traditional varsity lettering in the endzones.

UofL says it is being done in the same spirit of the 2019 basketball court design at KFC Yum! Center that features the Dunking Bird.

Work to remove the old field and install the new FieldTurf surface began April 24. The installation is expected to be completed in early June.

Sections of the old field ae being given away to season ticket holders.

