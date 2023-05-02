Polls open for Indiana primary election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Polls opened on Tuesday for the primary election in Indiana.

The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One of the races on the ballot in Floyd County includes the current New Albany mayor, Jeff Gahan. He is facing another democratic opponent, Dylan Rash.

One of the candidates running for Clarksville Town Council At Large, Bob McEwen, was outside the polls all day and said the voter turnout is down.

“There’s not a lot to vote for, but there are races on the Democratic and Republican side,” McEwen said. “So some people are going to win and lose. So I hope everyone comes out and helps make that decision.”

Hoosiers will need a valid photo ID to vote. To check the voting status, find polling locations and see a sample ballot, click or tap here.

