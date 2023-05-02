Contact Troubleshooters
REPLAY: Champions crowned at KDF Great Bed Races 2023

By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News has the excitement, high-speed thrills and wipeouts for this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races!

This year’s theme is “Through the Decades,” with competitors decorating their beds and wearing costumes drawing inspiration from movies, music, television, fashion and sports.

Bed racing fans filled the stands at Broadbent Arena Monday night, with nearly 40 teams competing for the fastest time.

Samtec is the new Title Sponsor of the 2023 event.

For the second straight year, Full Throttle Adrenaline Park won the Champions Division with a time of 30.5 seconds, KDF said.

St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities won the Fun Division with a time of 34.1 seconds.

Here are the results of the 34th annual competition:

Champions Division:

  • 1. Full Throttle Adrenaline Park – 30.5
  • 2. Best-One Tire & Service– 32.9
  • 3. Rubbies Racing and Rocking Through the Decades – 33.1

Fun Division:

  • 1. St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities – 34.1
  • 2. City of Jeffersontown – 35.2
  • 3. Team ZEON – 36.2

Other

  • Best Decorated Bed: Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport – (Boxing ring featuring Muhammad Ali)
  • Most Entertaining: Rubbies Racing and Rocking Through the Decades (Featuring a Jukebox and characters, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Queen of Hearts and more)
  • Cone Eater Award: United Healthcare

Watch the full replay in the video player below.

WAVE News has the excitement, high-speed thrills and wipeouts for this year's Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

