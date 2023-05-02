Contact Troubleshooters
REPLAY: KDF Great Bed Races 2023

WAVE News has the excitement, high-speed thrills and wipeouts for this year's Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races!
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News has the excitement, high-speed thrills and wipeouts for this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races!

This year’s theme is “Through the Decades,” with competitors decorating their beds and wearing costumes drawing inspiration from movies, music, television, fashion and sports.

Watch the full replay in the video player above.

