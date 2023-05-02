Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child

Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the premiere of HBO's "Being Serena" at the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Tennis world champion Serena Williams revealed at the Met Gala on Monday night that she is pregnant with her second child.

Williams, 41, and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Olympia. The couple married in 2017.

Williams said on the red carpet that she is relieved that she can stop hiding, now that the secret is out about her pregnancy.

Williams also confirmed the pregnancy in an Instagram post, sharing photos of her baby bump and writing, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

The tennis star’s first birth experience wasn’t an easy one.

In an opinion piece written for CNN, she revealed that she “almost died” giving birth to her daughter Olympia when she was rushed into an emergency cesarean section and later suffered multiple life-threatening blood clots. She was placed on bed rest for six weeks following the birth.

Williams did not reveal a due date for her second child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials announced they’ll be canceling the star-studded Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
Woman seriously injured after semi overturns; all lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East
Officials with Churchill Downs hosted a pill pull for determine post positions for this year’s...
Post positions, odds revealed for Kentucky Oaks 149, Kentucky Derby 149
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Operation Return Home canceled for missing teen girls
Spencer County High School student dies in crash

Latest News

Police said they need help to ID two of the victims in Monday's dust storm crash in Illinois.
Police: 2 victims unidentified in I-55 dust storm crash
In honor of May 2, or 502sDay, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville are offering a sale on...
Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville FC offering tickets for $5.02 on May 2
The panel ruled 6-1 in favor of Aurora Health Care, with three liberals and three conservatives...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
FILE - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address remotely from the...
Vermont allows nonresidents to use its assisted suicide law