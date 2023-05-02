Southern Indiana polls open for primary election

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Tuesday is Election Day in Indiana.

Polls are open for Hoosiers to vote in the primary election from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One of the southern Indiana races on the ballot has incumbent New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan facing Democratic challenger Dylan Rash.

Hoosiers will need a valid photo identification to vote.

You can also check voting status, find polling locations, and see a sample ballot by clicking or tapping here.

Indiana voting resources from the state government below:

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Photo ID Law’

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.