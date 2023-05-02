Southern Indiana polls open for primary election
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Tuesday is Election Day in Indiana.
Polls are open for Hoosiers to vote in the primary election from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
One of the southern Indiana races on the ballot has incumbent New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan facing Democratic challenger Dylan Rash.
Hoosiers will need a valid photo identification to vote.
You can also check voting status, find polling locations, and see a sample ballot by clicking or tapping here.
Indiana voting resources from the state government below:
Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’
Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Photo ID Law’
