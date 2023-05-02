Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana polls open for primary election

Folks in Indiana can begin casting their ballots for the 2022 general election.
Folks in Indiana can begin casting their ballots for the 2022 general election.
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Tuesday is Election Day in Indiana.

Polls are open for Hoosiers to vote in the primary election from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One of the southern Indiana races on the ballot has incumbent New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan facing Democratic challenger Dylan Rash.

Hoosiers will need a valid photo identification to vote.

You can also check voting status, find polling locations, and see a sample ballot by clicking or tapping here.

Indiana voting resources from the state government below:

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Photo ID Law’

