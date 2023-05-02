Taco Luchador closes Colonial Gardens location after less than 4 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based taco restaurant is closing one of its locations, claiming the restaurant did not succeed compared to other locations.

Taco Luchador posted on social media its Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road, across from Iroquois Park, closed on Tuesday. The location first opened in August 2019.

The three restaurants at Baxter Avenue, Meridian Avenue and Taylorsville Road remain open, according to the post.

Taco Luchador provided a statement hoping for the same success for the Colonial Gardens restaurant as its other locations, but unfortunately was unable to keep the restaurant open.

“Taco Luchador has maintained strong ties with the community since 2013 when its first location opened. We would have loved for this location to succeed like our other locations but unfortunately it did not. The Taco Luchador team appreciates all our guests that visited the Colonial Gardens location and invite them to continue their patronage at our Taco Luchador locations located in the Highlands, Jeffersontown, and St. Matthews. Please keep your eyes open for announcements about other Taco Luchador locations opening soon.”

Two other restaurants within Colonial Gardens closed their doors within the past year. Biscuit Belly announced its closure in Oct. 2022, while Union 15 closed in Jan. 2023.

