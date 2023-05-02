Contact Troubleshooters
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

By Debra Worley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The retail store Tuesday Morning has begun the process to close all of its stores across the country.

“Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support,” the business wrote in a post on Facebook.

The company announced a going out-of-business sale has started with savings of up to 30%.

The sales offer a vast selection of discounted home décor and a large assortment of toys, pet supplies, luggage, crafts and seasonal decorations, among other items.

Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home.

The business says the liquidation sale offers customers the opportunity to save even more with the new price reductions storewide.

The company says gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through May 13.

Select fixtures, furnishing and equipment will also be for sale in closing locations.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the company opened its first store in 1974.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

