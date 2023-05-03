19-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Western High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a student of Western High School on Tuesday after he was found with a handgun in his backpack.
Jamari Brisco, 19, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and receiving a stolen firearm, according to an arrest report.
Jefferson County Public School police were dispatched to Western High School around 8:45 a.m. to assist staff after a student was found with a handgun.
Police said a K9 was called to do a search when Brisco refused to give his backpack up to the staff, the report states.
Brisco told police he admitted to school staff that he had a gun in his backpack, which was described by police as a 9mm with two magazines, one being an extended magazine that held 30 rounds.
The gun was ran through the National Crime Information Center and came back as a stolen weapon.
Brisco was arrested and booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
