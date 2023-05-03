ACLU of Kentucky announces lawsuit over ‘anti-trans’ law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - The ACLU of Kentucky has filed a lawsuit to block a portion of Senate Bill 150.

SB 150 was vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear and later became law after a veto override by the Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature.

The controversial law deals with parental notification and how schools deal with the use of pronouns.

It prevents school personnel or pupils from having to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex. The state school board cannot keep student info confidential from parents.

It also makes it illegal for healthcare providers to perform surgeries to change a minor’s sex and outlaws the use of puberty blockers and hormones. The ACLU of Kentucky says its lawsuit targets that part of the law.

Proponents say Senate Bill 150 is needed to protect kids. However, people in opposition to SB 150 say it’s hate and bans the discussion and practice of LGBTQ topics.

In the next few weeks, the ACLU says they will most likely file a motion for a preliminary injunction. This would prevent the law from going into effect, putting it on hold while the rest of the case proceeds.

The law is supposed to go into effect on June 29.

The debate is likely to spill over into this year’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky.

