Bullitt County officials confirm threat made to Bernheim MS being investigated

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation has begun into a reported threat made to Bernheim Middle School overnight.

A juvenile had reported they received a message through social media about a threat made to the middle school.

Wednesday classes are still in session and extra security is in place with school resource officers and deputies.

The sheriff’s office said that detectives are tracking down leads to who reportedly made the threat.

This is a developing story that will update when more information becomes available.

