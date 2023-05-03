Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase

CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the...
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted a man who was attempting to smuggle 10 baby parrots in a pillowcase.

The CBP officers along with agricultural specialists at the Hildalgo International Bridge said the baby parrots were alive on April 29.

According to officials, a vehicle crossing over the border was inspected when CBP officers referred it for a second inspection.

During the second inspection, officers said they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area.

Officers ended up finding 10 live yellow-headed baby parrots.

Officials said a penalty was assessed to the driver of the vehicle.

The parrots were taken in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
Brandon Bryant (left), Jonathan Hellard (middle) and Andrew Huffman Sr. (right) have been...
LMPD arrests 3 men suspected of stealing tools, trailers, catalytic converters
The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list

Latest News

Melanie Berry, right, comforts her daughter Claire Berry, center, as her son Ryan Berry, left,...
Relatives of Americans held abroad seek action from Biden
They surprised the families of babies born that day with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college...
Fifth Third Bank celebrates babies born on May 3
From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
3 Colorado 18-year-olds charged with murder in rock-throwing death
FILE - Ralph Boston competes in the long jump on Sept. 2, 1960, at the Summer Olympics in Rome,...
Ralph Boston, Olympian and 1st to jump 27 feet, dies at 83