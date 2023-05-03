Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Champions Day celebrates 50 years since Secretariat’s Triple Crown win

Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, hugs jockey Ron Turcotte in Winner's Circle at Churchill...
Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, hugs jockey Ron Turcotte in Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 1973 after Turcotte rode Secretariat to a record win in the 99th Kentucky Derby. Lucien Laurin, Secretariat's trainer (behind Ms. Chenery), and Eddie Sweat, groom (behind Secretariat), share the happy moment. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is celebrating Champions Day on Wednesday, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win.

Secretariat not only won the Triple Crown back in 1973, but also set records in all three races, with his Kentucky Derby win still standing as the fastest track record.

The event features a limited edition print giveaway and an artist signing as well as a full day of races.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday with the first post scheduled at 12:45 p.m.

If you’re heading to the track, keep this list of maps and directions from Churchill Downs handy!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
Brandon Bryant (left), Jonathan Hellard (middle) and Andrew Huffman Sr. (right) have been...
LMPD arrests 3 men suspected of stealing tools, trailers, catalytic converters
The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Polls opened on Tuesday for the primary election in Indiana.
Southern Indiana primary election results now in after Hoosiers head to polls

Latest News

The old paddock at Churchill Downs which served the racetrack from 1922 until it was retired in...
Ahead of a major renovation, here’s a look at the Churchill Downs paddock throughout history
This projection is one of the most innovative parts of the new Secretariat exhibit.
Meet the local company that created the new high-tech Secretariat exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum
Kentucky Derby weekend typically generates $400 million in revenue each year.
Agencies working together to keep people safe during Kentucky Derby week
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races