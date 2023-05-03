Champions Day celebrates 50 years since Secretariat’s Triple Crown win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is celebrating Champions Day on Wednesday, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win.

Secretariat not only won the Triple Crown back in 1973, but also set records in all three races, with his Kentucky Derby win still standing as the fastest track record.

The event features a limited edition print giveaway and an artist signing as well as a full day of races.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday with the first post scheduled at 12:45 p.m.

If you’re heading to the track, keep this list of maps and directions from Churchill Downs handy!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.