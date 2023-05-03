Contact Troubleshooters
Democratic mayoral candidate Jeff Gahan wins Indiana primary

Mayor Jeff Gahan (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds came out to the polls to vote in Indiana’s primary election Tuesday.

The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One of the races on the ballot in Floyd County included New Albany mayor, Jeff Gahan. He faced another Democratic opponent, Dylan Rash.

Gahan won with 1,213 votes against Rash, who only earned 322 votes.

He will face Republican State Representative Edward Clere in the general election in November. Clere ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primaries.

For more election results, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

