Fifth Third Bank celebrates babies born on May 3

They surprised the families of babies born that day with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college...
They surprised the families of babies born that day with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college account.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fifth Third Bank celebrates May 3 because it matches their name.

So on Wednesday, they surprised the families of babies born that day with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college account.

The bank also gave away onesies, a Kentucky Derby stuffed animal and a blanket among other things.

One of the bank employees, Kimberly Halbauer, said it’s all about giving back.

“This is a great way for us to just create a little surprise for the communities that we serve and doing this just to tell people we really care,” Halbauer said. “There’s nothing expected. We just wanted everybody to be happy, celebrate Fifth Third Day, be happy for who they are and let’s get these babies a great start and celebrate their birth on our birthday”

Since Fifth Third Day in 2017, the bank has given money to nearly 400 babies.

