FORECAST: Sunny and warmer mid-week

By Brian Goode and Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs jump into the 60s and low 70s to end the week
  • Watching rain chances for Oaks; few showers may linger into Derby morning -looking mainly dry for race
  • Several chances for showers and thunderstorms next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast as temperatures warm into the 60s. It will be a bit cooler along the river if you are heading to the Great Steamboat Race. Tonight looks mainly clear and chilly. Expect lows to drop to a few degrees either side of 40.

After a sunny start, clouds begin to roll into the region Thursday afternoon. Highs jump into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow. Clouds continue to increase Thursday night ahead of our next system, however, the rain looks to hold off.

The upcoming weekend is trending dry for now; keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app for the latest information.

