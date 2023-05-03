Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jana the elephant moved to sanctuary from Tennessee zoo

Jana arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
By Carissa Simpson and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An elephant at a zoo in Tennessee has found a new home at an elephant sanctuary, zoo officials announced Tuesday.

WVLT reports Jana the elephant arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, from the Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday.

“It was an emotional moment watching Jana’s departure,” Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville president and CEO, said. “She is beloved and we will miss her greatly, but we have honored our commitment to Jana to ensure her wellbeing and care through every stage of her life. We all look forward to watching her continue to thrive under the care of our colleagues at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.”

The zoo hosted a public farewell for the 42-year-old African elephant on April 14 through April 16.

Jana is the first of three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to The Elephant Sanctuary.

Jana’s longtime companions Edie, a 39-year-old female, and Tonka, a 45-year-old male, will arrive at the sanctuary in the coming months, according to zoo officials.

Zoo Knoxville representatives said that the move was necessary to ensure that the elephants’ social needs are met as they get older.

Jana’s transition to her new home can be observed via their live-streaming EleCams at www.elephants.com/elecam, and on social media @theelephantsanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
Brandon Bryant (left), Jonathan Hellard (middle) and Andrew Huffman Sr. (right) have been...
LMPD arrests 3 men suspected of stealing tools, trailers, catalytic converters
The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Polls opened on Tuesday for the primary election in Indiana.
Southern Indiana primary election results now in after Hoosiers head to polls

Latest News

Louisville’s own Jack Harlow made an appearance in Louisville for a dedication of his very own...
‘I feel so indebted to this city’: Jack Harlow shows appreciation at banner dedication
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
Psychologist Leslie Lebowitz, right, testifies on direct examination by E. Jean Carroll's...
Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say