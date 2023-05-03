Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky primary absentee voting begins

In-person excused absentee voting in Jefferson County started on Wednesday, May 3. In-person...
In-person excused absentee voting in Jefferson County started on Wednesday, May 3. In-person no-excuse absentee voting takes place from May 11 to May 13.(Source: Olivia Russell, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Voters in Jefferson County can now cast their ballots for the Kentucky Primary election.

In-person excused absentee voting started on Wednesday, May 3 and is available from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on the following days: Thursday, May 4; Friday, May 5; Monday, May 8; Tuesday, May 9; and Wednesday, May 10. The voting site in Jefferson County is located at the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center, located at 1000 East Liberty Street.

If you do not have an excuse, you can still vote early in one week. In-person no-excuse absentee voting is from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11; Friday, May 12; and Saturday, May 13.

You need a valid photo ID to vote.

Nneka Moseley, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, wants people to feel secure when they vote early.

“This is another free, fair, and secure election,” Moseley ensured. “We have plenty of experience doing this and we would like folks to know they can feel secure about passing in their ballots. They will be checked, scanned, locked in a secure box, locked in a secure room until they can be legally counted.”

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 16. Click here to get more information about voting locations and voting hours.

