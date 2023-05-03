Man killed in shooting; security level raised at nearby JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood this afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are searching the area for the shooter.

As a result of the shooting, the security level at Jacobs Elementary School, located near the scene, was elevated. A JCPS spokesperson says the elevated security level is part of normal procedure when police activity takes place near a district school.

