Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in shooting; security level raised at nearby JCPS school

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood this afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are searching the area for the shooter.

As a result of the shooting, the security level at Jacobs Elementary School, located near the scene, was elevated. A JCPS spokesperson says the elevated security level is part of normal procedure when police activity takes place near a district school.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
Brandon Bryant (left), Jonathan Hellard (middle) and Andrew Huffman Sr. (right) have been...
LMPD arrests 3 men suspected of stealing tools, trailers, catalytic converters
The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list
Polls opened on Tuesday for the primary election in Indiana.
Southern Indiana primary election results now in after Hoosiers head to polls

Latest News

Louisville’s own Jack Harlow made an appearance in Louisville for a dedication of his very own...
‘I feel so indebted to this city’: Jack Harlow shows appreciation at banner dedication
Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, hugs jockey Ron Turcotte in Winner's Circle at Churchill...
Champions Day celebrates 50 years since Secretariat’s Triple Crown win
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested for threat made at Bernheim MS
Brandon Bryant, Jonathon Hellard and Andrew Huffman (left to right) are each charged with...
Suspects in theft of parts from stolen car arrested