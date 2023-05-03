Contact Troubleshooters
Meet the local company that created the new high-tech Secretariat exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum

By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky Derby Museum has a brand new exhibit honoring the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s triple crown win.

It has some very cool technology to help you connect with his story, all designed by a local company.

“Every show every exhibit, every installation is unique and we need to make it special,” said Mark Rosenthal, creative director at Solid Light.

The company makes museum exhibits displayed across the country.

“That was a 6-7 month project start to finish,” said Chris Mozier.

Mozier has worked his way up through the company, starting as a fabricator all the way to chief operating officer.

Their facility is 55,000 square feet and houses every single department, from design to construction.

Mozier says lots of companies create museum exhibits.

One thing that sets Solid Light apart is they do everything in-house.

“We think there’s a lot of value added by having all the services under one roof. Our fabrication team is part of the designs so early on they’re reviewing the designs for can this be built, have we accounted for gravity,” said Mozier.

One of the most innovative parts of the Secretariat exhibit uses a projector to show what made the horse such an impressive physical specimen.

Right now they’re applying that same creativity to the Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston.

“The visitor selects a button at any of the three stages and it activates a little moment behind a live cast sculpture of Gandhi,” said Mozier.

Solid Light has also helped tell difficult stories from our nation’s past.

They spent four years working on the American Civil War museum in Richmond Virginia.

“We like to think of our clients as mostly partners and really working together with them to understand what perspective they have and to challenge that where necessary,” said Mozier. “To really Get them to think thoroughly about the context of society today and how that is really being interpreted by today’s audience.”

You can see all of that attention to detail in our area not only at the Kentucky Derby Museum but at places in town like the Evan Williams Experience as well.

