Scenic Ky. landmark vandalized
By Julia Sandor
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A scenic Kentucky landmark was vandalized this week.

It’s a historic spot in Madison County. Whether you’re just passing by or pulling over to get a better look, the Clays Ferry Overlook is one of the best places to catch a glimpse of the Kentucky River.

However, recently, vandalism has proven to be an issue. The most recent incident happened just this week.

The scenic overlook has changed over the years. From trees towering over the hills to clear views of the river, but the most recent change was not a positive one.

“Just a couple of days ago, we had some graffiti artists show up. Some of the stuff that they painted was going to be demolished anyway, but it’s in the view of what you want to see,” said the owner of the Clays Ferry Overlook, Jay Webb. “Not graffiti.”

Webb bought the property about a year and a half ago, and since then, he’s been working hard to clean it up, but vandalism has proven to be an ongoing issue.

Spray paint covered parts of the overlook wall, making it visible from the interstate.

“So many people offered support and help to come and pressure wash the wall and get things taken care of. I was humbled by how many people respect this place,” said Webb. “So that makes it all worth it.”

And as quickly as it was painted, it was cleaned up.

Webb doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble but instead urges people to respect the property and clean up the mess they made.

“The more good people show up, the less bad people want to be here, I hope,” said Webb.

So whether you’re just passing through or pulling over, Webb encourages people to take a look from the historic viewpoint.

Webb says he hopes people learn from this situation.

While they have covered up the mess for now, he says it will all fade in time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

