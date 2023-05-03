Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana primary election results now in after Hoosiers head to polls

Polls opened on Tuesday for the primary election in Indiana.
(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hoosiers headed to the polls to vote in the primaries on Tuesday for Election Day.

Here are the results for the southern Indiana mayoral races:

  • New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan defeated Democratic challenger Dylan Rash. He will face Republican Congressman Ed Clere in November’s General Election..
  • Austin Mayor Roger Hawkins beat Democratic challengers John Ashby and Frank Noble. He will face Republican candidate Jonathan White in November.
  • Salem Mayor Justin Green won against Republican challenger Jon Davisson. No Democratic candidates are running in the Salem mayoral race.
  • Seymour Mayor Matthew Nicholson won against Republican challenger Dan Robison. No Democratic candidates are running in the Seymour mayoral race.

Hoosiers who want to vote in the November General Election will have to submit a paper application to vote absentee-by-mail.

The application includes a photocopy of a government-issued ID card or at least two ID numbers such as a driver’s license number or a Social Security number. The changes take effect at the beginning of July.

Click or tap here for more southern Indiana Primary Election results.

Consider these state government resources below for more information on voting in Indiana:

Indiana Disability Rights: ‘How to Vote Early in Indiana’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Absentee Voting’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’

