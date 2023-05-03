Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for the entire state of Indiana after police said a 7-month-old is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police said Jackson Shugars was last seen on Tuesday at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The infant was described as, 2 feet 1 inch tall, 15 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie.

Police said the suspect is a white female wearing a black and white jacket with black leggings driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with Indiana ‘In God We Trust’ plate TUN805.

Vehicle 2003 Tan Ford Taurus (Indiana State Police)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

