Suspects in theft of parts from stolen car arrested

Brandon Bryant, Jonathon Hellard and Andrew Huffman (left to right) are each charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three men are facing charges after in connection with a stolen car from which parts were being taken off.

Brandon S. Bryant, 38, and Jonathon Hellard, also 38, both of Louisville, are charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Louisville Metro police say officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Rodgers Road around 8:25 a.m. May 1 after a call of two men cutting parts from white Kia. Arriving officers found Bryant and Hellard standing in front of the car pretending to work on the vehicle but had tools with them used to cut parts off cars.

Bryant and Hellard admitted to police they received the car from a third man and had driven it to the location to cut of the catalytic converter and sell it to the homeowner.

The homeowner, Andrew J. Huffman, 33, of Louisville, was also arrested. In addition to the same charges Bryant and Hellard are facing, Huffman is also charged with heroin possession and tampering with evidence. He is also charged with 150 counts of violating Louisville Metro code ordinances.

All three suspects were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Bond for Bryant and Hellard was set at $10,000 cash during their arraignment. They are scheduled to be back in court May 10. Court records for Huffman have not been updated with information from his arraignment.

