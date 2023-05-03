TRAFFIC: All lanes closed on I-71 South near I-265 due to overturned semi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson and Oldham County are reporting a shutdown of I-71 South due to an accident near the I-265 exit.

TRIMARC said the accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday on I-71 South at mile marker 11 near the Jefferson and Oldham county lines.

Interstate cameras show an overturned semi that has blocked traffic at the location.

There is no word on any injuries.

Officials with both Jefferson and Oldham Counties have reported all lanes are blocked and that closures will last for several hours as crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

