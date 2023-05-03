TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-71 South near I-265 after semi overturned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of I-71 near I-265 have reopened after a semi overturned Wednesday.

According to Metro Safe, the accident occurred shortly after 4p.m. on I-71 South at mile marker 11 near the Jefferson and Oldham county lines.

As of 8p.m. the lanes have reopened.

Interstate cameras show an overturned semi that has blocked traffic at the location.

Around 5 p.m., officials confirmed that one lane reopened following the crash.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story.

