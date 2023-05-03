Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-71 South near I-265 after semi overturned

TRIMARC said the accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday on I-71 South at mile...
TRIMARC said the accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday on I-71 South at mile marker 11 near the Jefferson and Oldham county lines.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of I-71 near I-265 have reopened after a semi overturned Wednesday.

According to Metro Safe, the accident occurred shortly after 4p.m. on I-71 South at mile marker 11 near the Jefferson and Oldham county lines.

As of 8p.m. the lanes have reopened.

Interstate cameras show an overturned semi that has blocked traffic at the location.

Around 5 p.m., officials confirmed that one lane reopened following the crash.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
Brandon Bryant (left), Jonathan Hellard (middle) and Andrew Huffman Sr. (right) have been...
LMPD arrests 3 men suspected of stealing tools, trailers, catalytic converters
The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list

Latest News

Kentucky Derby
Need to know traffic information for Kentucky Derby week
If you plan on attending any festivities leading up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby,...
Need to know traffic information for Kentucky Derby week
Louisville Metro Police said there is at least one injury from the crash that is serious in...
Woman seriously injured after semi overturns; all lanes blocked on I-64 West to I-264 East
Left Lane Blocked.
Left lane blocked on I-64 East at I-264 after crash