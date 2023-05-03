Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested for threat made at Bernheim MS

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a reported threat made to Bernheim Middle School overnight.

A juvenile had reported they received a social media message regarding the threat.

Despite the threat, classes were still in session on Wednesday, but extra security was in place with school resource officers and deputies.

Information about the suspect has not been released because he is a juvenile.

