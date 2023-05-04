1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died and another was injured after a shooting in South Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 500 block of Douglas Park on Thursday at about 1:45 a.m. for a shooting report.

The officers found two men shot when they arrived. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to recover.

There are not any known suspects at this time as the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

