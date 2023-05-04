Contact Troubleshooters
19-year-old father charged with murder after child dies with ‘suspicious injuries’

A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.
A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.(Lakeview_Images via Canva | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father in Oregon has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

KPTV reports that 19-year-old Marquavious Dovontae Ware is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment after his 4-year-old son died with “suspicious injuries” on Wednesday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to help paramedics with a 4-year-old boy who had suffered significant trauma and was unconscious.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Portland authorities said its child abuse team and homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death.

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Court documents stated that Ware has a history of violent crimes.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the boy’s cause of death.

