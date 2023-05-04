Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby

Ron Winchell, one of the co-owners of the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, owns 2023 Derby contender Disarm.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local horse owner and trainer will be back at the Kentucky Derby this year.

Ron Winchell, one of the co-owners of the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, owns 2023 Derby contender Disarm.

Winchell’s horse, Bowling Green-born and raised Epicenter was a favorite that finished second last year.

“That one was a little painful, getting beat by the longest shot,” Winchell said. “So this year, we’re coming in with Disarm. Who is not the favorite. So, you know, maybe we’re learning from that we’ll go okay, this is how you win the Derby. Saturday, I’m just trying to figure out how to win it basically.”

Disarm’s trainer Steve Asmussen also trained Epicenter last year.

Disarm is currently 17th on the points leader board, with a 30-1 odds.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
Man killed in shooting; security level raised at nearby JCPS school
7-month-old Jackson Shugars
Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

Latest News

The world famous Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temperatures today, monitoring Oaks and Derby rain chances
WAVE News is your home for complete coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on Friday...
FULL GUIDE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby coverage on WAVE News
Derby Week continues at Churchill Downs with the 10th edition of Thurby, celebrating horse...
Churchill Downs celebrates 10 years of Thurby
GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Blog 5/4
DerbyTALK! 5/4