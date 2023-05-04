Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs celebrates 10 years of Thurby

Derby Week continues at Churchill Downs with the 10th edition of Thurby, celebrating horse racing, bourbon and music.
Derby Week continues at Churchill Downs with the 10th edition of Thurby, celebrating horse racing, bourbon and music.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby Week continues at Churchill Downs with the 10th edition of Thurby, celebrating horse racing, bourbon and music.

The racetrack said Thurby features a full day of horse racing along with Bluegrass music near the Paddock and plenty of bourbon.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with post time set for 12:45 p.m.

If you’re heading to the track, keep this list of maps and directions from Churchill Downs handy!

