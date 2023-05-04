Churchill Downs celebrates 10 years of Thurby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby Week continues at Churchill Downs with the 10th edition of Thurby, celebrating horse racing, bourbon and music.

The racetrack said Thurby features a full day of horse racing along with Bluegrass music near the Paddock and plenty of bourbon.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with post time set for 12:45 p.m.

If you’re heading to the track, keep this list of maps and directions from Churchill Downs handy!

