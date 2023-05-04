Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Expert tips on when to freeze and unfreeze your credit

Make sure to unfreeze credit when applying for loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Around 95% of car insurance companies use credit scores to help determine premium rates in the 45 states that allow it, according to the Fair Issac Corporation (FICO).

In a few of those states, a frozen credit score will come back as a “no hit” and could be treated as if the account has no credit history.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said that could lead to higher premiums.

Dale said that not all carriers pull credit every year, so consumers with credit freezes should ask their agents when the companies pull reports and let them know their credit is frozen.

“And you can unfreeze it and the bureaus have up to three days to get that credit unfroze,” she said. “So that insurance companies can have access to see what you’re doing with your credit.”

Dale explained there are states that allow credit reviews for insurance purposes even if the files are frozen. But it’s always good practice to make insurance agents aware of the freeze.

She added that anyone getting ready to apply for a car, home, or personal loan will need to unfreeze their credit. It can be frozen again once the loan is secured.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has information on how to freeze credit here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
Man killed in shooting; security level raised at nearby JCPS school
7-month-old Jackson Shugars
Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

Latest News

Walking around barn 30 at Churchill’s Backside, you might hear more than horses neighing.
Traditions both new, old emerge at Backside
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks