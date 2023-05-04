FORECAST: Carefully tracking shower chances on Oaks and Derby Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances will be a close call for Oaks Day

Afternoon clearing and dry time possible for late Derby Day

A pattern change brings warm and unsettled weather next week with daily rain and storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing clouds tonight will help temperatures from dropping too far below seasonable levels. We’ll wake up in the 40s on Friday morning.

A “last-minute scratch”, so to speak, happens to be the rain chance on Friday for the Kentucky Oaks. The latest data has a drier look to it during the day and much of the evening, meaning the Kentucky Oaks race is looking mainly dry and warm.

We’ll still keep a shower chance in the forecast Friday night into early Saturday morning, but the bulk of the rainfall will occur south and southwest of Louisville. Lows will be mild in the 50s.

Any light rain or drizzle in the area early Saturday will be gone by the afternoon, but the clouds will break up slowly through the day. Highs on Derby Day look to be in the 70s. Enjoy a pleasant Kentucky Derby!

Sunday begins our stretch of warm and unsettled weather with chances of scattered showers and storms. A morning shower chance and an evening storm chance are in the forecast. Stay tuned for more on timing. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

With this set up unfolding, next week’s forecast will feature highs in the low to mid nearly every single day.

