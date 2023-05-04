FORECAST: Rain Chances Continue To Diminish For Oaks & Derby

WEATHER HEADLINES

Minor rain chance late Friday into early Derby Day

Warming temperatures will push us into the low to mid 70s

80s arrive most days next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing clouds tonight will help temperatures from dropping too far below seasonable levels.

We’ll wake up in the 40s on Friday morning. The Kentucky Oaks looks dry and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Under a partly sunny sky and with dry (low humidity) air we’ll warm quickly.

A few clouds will be noted overhead, but rain chances will be slim to none. Any shower chance remains low and mainly to the south and west of Louisville.

Skies will remain partly cloudy with lows in the 50s by early Saturday. A sprinkle is possible early Saturday and clouds may win out during the first part of the day.

However, it does appear we’ll enjoy some sunshine mixed with clouds during the afternoon. Hopefully just in time for the Kentucky Derby. Highs back in the 70s.

The minor drizzle chance in the area early Saturday will be limited, we expect that the clouds will break up slowly through the day. Highs on Derby Day look to be in the 70s. Enjoy a pleasant Kentucky Derby!

Sunday begins our stretch of warm and unsettled weather with chances of scattered showers and storms. A morning shower chance and an evening storm chance are in the forecast.

Stay tuned for more on timing. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. With this set up unfolding, next week’s forecast will feature highs in the low to mid nearly every single day.

