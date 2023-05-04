Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warmer with plenty of sun; Watching Friday rain

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew and Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 60s and 70s to end the week
  • Closely monitoring rain chances for Oak’s Day through Derby morning
  • Stormy and warm next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast before clouds increase from the west during the late afternoon. Highs jump into the upper 60s and low 70s. High clouds will increase tonight but overall it will be a fairly comfortable night with lows generally into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday looks to be a cloudy day but still comfortable with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to perhaps mid 70s...depending on how thick the cloud cover becomes. Very light rain or drizzle looks possible after 4pm hour as it stands now. Scattered showers expected with the heaviest rain south of Louisville where even some thunder may take place.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, May 4, 2023

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
Man killed in shooting; security level raised at nearby JCPS school
7-month-old Jackson Shugars
Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, May 4, 2023
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, May 3, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Update 5/3
GoodeMorning 2020
DerbyTALK! Weather Blog 5/2