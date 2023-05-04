FORECAST: Warmer with plenty of sun; Watching Friday rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 60s and 70s to end the week

Closely monitoring rain chances for Oak’s Day through Derby morning

Stormy and warm next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast before clouds increase from the west during the late afternoon. Highs jump into the upper 60s and low 70s. High clouds will increase tonight but overall it will be a fairly comfortable night with lows generally into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday looks to be a cloudy day but still comfortable with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to perhaps mid 70s...depending on how thick the cloud cover becomes. Very light rain or drizzle looks possible after 4pm hour as it stands now. Scattered showers expected with the heaviest rain south of Louisville where even some thunder may take place.

