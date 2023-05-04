FULL GUIDE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby coverage on WAVE News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is your home for complete coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on Friday and Saturday.

Here’s your one-stop guide for everything you need to know on all the exciting race day coverage:

When does the show start and how long does it last?

For Oaks Day on Friday, WAVE’s coverage begins at 10 a.m. We’ll be on all day until 7:30 p.m.

For Derby Day, we’ll begin coverage at 7 a.m. and will continue local coverage until 2:30 p.m. NBC will then take over with national coverage of the Kentucky Derby, you won’t have to change the channel!

NBC coverage will continue through 7:30 p.m., and WAVE will be back on for a Derby Day wrap-up from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

I’m not near a TV, can I still watch?

You certainly can! We’ll be streaming our coverage on WAVE’s streaming platforms, including our website, our apps on phones/tablets and smart TVs and on YouTube.

On Saturday, once coverage switches to NBC, you will need to login to NBC’s website or the NBC app using your cable/satellite provider account to continue watching live without a TV.

Viewers can also watch live NBC coverage through a subscription to the Peacock streaming service.

Do you know who will be racing and when?

Our friends at Churchill Downs have a complete list of races and times for both Oaks and Derby right here. This includes the latest odds for each race.

We’ll also post the big winners for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby soon after they are confirmed. Keep the WAVE app nearby!

Will you be showing all the races live?

For Oaks Day, we’ll be showing Race 1 through Race 5 live, starting around 10:30 a.m. and running through 1 p.m.

Due to an agreement with NBC Sports, Race 6 through Race 11 will be shown on WAVE News following a 20-minute delay, starting from 1 p.m. and ending around 6 p.m. This includes the running of the Kentucky Oaks (Race 11).

To watch these races live as they happen, you will need to tune into the USA Network or login to the USA Network website or app using a cable/satellite provider.

Viewers will also be able to watch USA Network coverage through a subscription to the Peacock streaming service.

WAVE will have an article available on the website and app shortly after the Oaks race runs live that features the winner. To not spoil the race for our TV viewers, readers will have to click or tap into the article to see the winner until the race airs on delay on WAVE.

Our coverage will continue with live races on Oaks Day for Race 12 and 13, starting around 6 p.m. and running through the end of our broadcast.

On Derby Day, all races can be seen live on WAVE through our local coverage or during NBC coverage. Local coverage will feature Race 1 through Race 7, starting around 10:30 a.m. running through 2 p.m.

NBC’s coverage will carry Race 8 through Race 12 (Kentucky Derby), running from 2 p.m. to around 7:30 p.m. These races will be live and can be seen without changing the channel.

You will need to login to NBC’s website or the NBC app using your cable/satellite provider account to continue watching live without a TV.

Viewers can also watch live NBC coverage through a subscription to the Peacock streaming service.

Is there anything else WAVE will be offering on Oaks and Derby?

We have plenty of updates coming your way not only on TV and streaming, but also through social media!

Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for fun stuff you won’t see anywhere else!

I’m heading to the track, is there any traffic information I should know about?

We’ve got you covered! A full list of road closures and restricted traffic can be found here. Keep in mind some road closures have already begun and will last through the end of Saturday night.

Guests can also get a free ride to the track or anywhere in Louisville on Oaks and Derby Day thanks to a partnership with TARC and Blue Moon.

Will you be covering the Galas as well?

Sure thing! Our Night at the Galas special will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and will also be available on WAVE’s streaming platforms, including our website, our apps on phones/tablets and smart TVs and on YouTube.

NBC’s regularly scheduled airing of Dateline NBC will be shown later at 2 a.m.

What if I want to watch the Coronation of King Charles III?

NBC News’ special coverage of the coronation will begin on 5 a.m. on Saturday. To watch this live, you will need to login to NBC’s website or the NBC app using your cable/satellite provider account.

NBC News Now will also offer live coronation coverage on Saturday for free without a cable or satellite subscription.

Can I send in pictures/videos?

Absolutely! Submit your pictures and videos using the app below and you may see them on TV or shared through our social media accounts. We can’t wait to see how much fun you are having!

On social media, make sure to use #WAVEOAKS and #WAVEDERBY in your posts!

