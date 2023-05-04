Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Horses for Hope, Kentucky Racing Health Services Center come together for Oaks Parade

The organization partners with the Kentucky Cancer Program to increase cancer awareness, education, screening and treatment referral.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Horses and Hope ambassador, University of Louisville associate professor of nursing, director of the Kentucky Racing Health Services Center and cancer survivor Dedra Hayden will be honored at this year’s Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.

Nonprofit Horses for Hope asked her to walk as the special ambassador on Friday.

The organization partners with the Kentucky Cancer Program to increase cancer awareness, education, screening and treatment referral among Kentucky’s signature horse industry workers and their families.

Patients receive psychiatric mental health services, primary and women’s health care.

Hayden said many of their patients come from Latin America.

”We have a lot of women - you think about women who come from countries who never had a pap smear- never had a mammogram,” Dedra Hayden said.

Last May, Hayden said she learned she was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer.

“In my mind the whole time I was thinking, I hope I can be here next year for the survivor’s parade. So luckily, I did have a good prognosis. I went through 18 months of chemotherapy,” Hayden said.

“For years you would see these beautiful women, and these beautiful survivors out there in their vibrant colors,” Hayden said. “Above all I think it’s an honor, and also I have a very grateful heart that I am able to be a part of that.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
Brandon Bryant (left), Jonathan Hellard (middle) and Andrew Huffman Sr. (right) have been...
LMPD arrests 3 men suspected of stealing tools, trailers, catalytic converters
The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced the celebrity lineup for its 34th annual...
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala announced celebrity guest list

Latest News

One franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
Louisville's newest Hometown Heroes banner honors multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper, actor,...
Jack Harlow appears at dedication of new Hometown Heroes banner
They surprised the families of babies born that day with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college...
Fifth Third Bank celebrates babies born on May 3
TRIMARC said the accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday on I-71 South at mile...
TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-71 South near I-265 after semi overturned