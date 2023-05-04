Horses for Hope, Kentucky Racing Health Services Center come together for Oaks Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Horses and Hope ambassador, University of Louisville associate professor of nursing, director of the Kentucky Racing Health Services Center and cancer survivor Dedra Hayden will be honored at this year’s Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.

Nonprofit Horses for Hope asked her to walk as the special ambassador on Friday.

The organization partners with the Kentucky Cancer Program to increase cancer awareness, education, screening and treatment referral among Kentucky’s signature horse industry workers and their families.

Patients receive psychiatric mental health services, primary and women’s health care.

Hayden said many of their patients come from Latin America.

”We have a lot of women - you think about women who come from countries who never had a pap smear- never had a mammogram,” Dedra Hayden said.

Last May, Hayden said she learned she was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer.

“In my mind the whole time I was thinking, I hope I can be here next year for the survivor’s parade. So luckily, I did have a good prognosis. I went through 18 months of chemotherapy,” Hayden said.

“For years you would see these beautiful women, and these beautiful survivors out there in their vibrant colors,” Hayden said. “Above all I think it’s an honor, and also I have a very grateful heart that I am able to be a part of that.”

