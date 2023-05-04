Identity released of man killed in South Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the man who was killed in a shooting in South Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 500 block of Douglas Park on Thursday at about 1:45 a.m. for a shooting report. One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to UofL Hospital and he’s expected to recover.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 20-year-old Eric Tuyishene died shortly after he was shot. His exact cause of death has not been confirmed yet.

There are not any known suspects at this time as the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

