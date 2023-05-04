Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. Horse Racing Commission scratches Lord Miles, other horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr.

Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)(Coglianese Photography - Janet Garaguso/Kentucky Derby)
By Dustin Vogt and Mark Stevens
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s Board of Stewards confirmed on Thursday that all horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. will be scratched effective immediately and until further notice.

This includes Derby contender Lord Miles, who was intended to run from post 19.

“This action is taken after consultation with Mr. Joseph, and includes Lord Miles who was entered into the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby,” the statement reads.

Joseph trained two of the four horses who died since Opening Night at Churchill Downs. Parents Pride died suddenly on Saturday, while Chasing Artie collapsed and died following Race 8 on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Joseph said he would not pull Lord Miles but had scratched all his horses that were connected to the two dead horses.

Still, the Animal Wellness Action called for stewards to further act following the two incidents.

“The guy who’s lost two horses not to breakdowns but to sudden deaths in the days before the Derby should not be allowed to put a third horse at risk,” Animal Wellness Action’s Wayne Pacelle said.

Churchill Downs has a number of rules that horsemen must follow in order to race, but only the state stewards can order a horse off a race.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

