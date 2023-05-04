Louisville Collegiate School hosts 61st annual Kindergarten Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In classic Derby fashion, many schools in the area have been hosting Derby-themed events leading up to Oaks and Derby.

The Louisville Collegiate School hosted it’s 61st annual Kindergarten Derby on Thursday. Students prepared by making their own horses and practicing the race in their gym class.

The kindergarteners had fourth-grade buddies that cheered them on, and even made their silks for the race.

A major idea the school teaches its students is that even though there is one winner, everyone should have good sportsmanship and be resilient.

“We’ve been working a long time, all year long, on being a good sport, being a good winner, being a good loser,” teacher Lori Trexler said. “And we knew only one person was going to win, and it was Max, but we’ve worked on that all year long. They’ve really shown a lot of resilience on this beautiful day. We’ve had some falls that got back up. We lost some hats, they ran on.”

The winner of the 61st Kindergarten Derby said his favorite part was just getting to run.

