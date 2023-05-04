Louisville proclaims May 5 for remembering missing, murdered Indigenous people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro has proclaimed May 5 a day to honor and commemorate ‘Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Children, and Two-Spirit People,’ granting a request that came from two University of Louisville students.

This is their full statement of request to the Metro:

“I am proposing a proclamation for honoring and commemorating the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Children, and Two-Spirit People in Louisville, Kentucky. May 5th is the established awareness day for Honoring the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. This day is not only for the remembrance of the missing and murdered and the suffering that families and loved ones endure with the losses, but it is also representing all Indigenous tribal nations as a whole and the struggles they face day to day. The continuous genocide comes to an end, and with this proclamation, we are one step closer to ending it. This proclamation is not only important for those who have been missing or murdered in the past, but it is a constant ongoing issue for the future of the Indigenous people. We demand resolutions, action, and accountability from the State. I have drafted a small list of what can be established on this day. Some examples of this include having an observation day, candlelight vigil, and providing accessible resources for the Indigenous and Native American communities.”

For Luisa Wandrie, the cause is personal. She is Indigenous herself, specifically of Choctaw descent. Watch her video statement below.

Wandrie’s classmate and partner on the proclamation, Ashley Ha, was inspired by Wandrie’s story and by the statistics on missing and murdered Indigenous people. The cases are often left open, with thousands having gone cold over the years. A large percentage are also misclassified.

The two went to Venus Evans, a tribal citizen of the Mi’kmaq Nation and active member of the the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, for mentorship.

