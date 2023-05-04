Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville veteran receives new roof thanks to a nationwide program

Jeff Home Improvements is providing a new roof for 24 year veteran of the U.S. Army veteran as...
Jeff Home Improvements is providing a new roof for 24 year veteran of the U.S. Army veteran as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.(Source: Marresa Burke, WAVE News)
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nationwide program is showing servicemen and women their gratitude by installing new roofs in their homes. On Thursday, they began construction on a Louisville veteran’s roof.

Jeff Home Improvements is providing a new roof for U.S. Army veteran Rachel Jackson, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

“This customer served 24 years in the U.S. Army,” said John Allen, Jeff Home Improvements project manager. “We are more than grateful to provide this type of service to someone in need.”

The Owens Corning Foundation is donating roofing materials and Jeff Home Improvements is donating the labor. This is Jeff Home Improvements’ fifth roof installation in their 33 years of service.

Jackson was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.

Since 2016, more than 425 military members have received new roofs.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
Man killed in shooting; security level raised at nearby JCPS school
7-month-old Jackson Shugars
Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

Latest News

Kate Hunter, from Nashville, is here in Louisville for her third Derby on behalf of Japan.
Nashville woman assisting Japan’s Derby racing team
Practical Move - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Kentucky Derby 149: Practical Move scratched, Cyclone Mischief in
The world famous Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temperatures today, monitoring Oaks and Derby rain chances
Winning Colors races to the finish at the 1988 Kentucky Derby
35 years later, remembering Winning Colors as the last filly to win the Derby