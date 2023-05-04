Louisville veteran receives new roof thanks to a nationwide program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nationwide program is showing servicemen and women their gratitude by installing new roofs in their homes. On Thursday, they began construction on a Louisville veteran’s roof.

Jeff Home Improvements is providing a new roof for U.S. Army veteran Rachel Jackson, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

“This customer served 24 years in the U.S. Army,” said John Allen, Jeff Home Improvements project manager. “We are more than grateful to provide this type of service to someone in need.”

The Owens Corning Foundation is donating roofing materials and Jeff Home Improvements is donating the labor. This is Jeff Home Improvements’ fifth roof installation in their 33 years of service.

Jackson was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.

Since 2016, more than 425 military members have received new roofs.

