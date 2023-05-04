Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged in connection to shooting death of 2 men in Old Louisville parking lot

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Thursday in connection to a double homicide back in December.

Kelen A. Slaughter was charged with murder, robbery and multiple complicity charges for trafficking controlled substances for the deaths of 24-year-old Jimy Meijas and 28-year-old Kenneth D. Sauer Jr.

The two men were shot and killed in a hotel parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street on Dec. 6, 2022.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Slaughter was booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

