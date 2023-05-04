Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Nashville woman assisting Japan’s Derby racing team

Kate Hunter, from Nashville, is here in Louisville for her third Derby on behalf of Japan.
Kate Hunter, from Nashville, is here in Louisville for her third Derby on behalf of Japan.(Family Photo)
By Shannon Cogan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Will this be the year a horse from Japan wins the Kentucky Derby?

There’s a woman from Nashville who’s here for her third Derby on behalf of Japan.

“I’m living proof whatever you fall in love with in middle school, you can create a job if you try hard enough,” Kate Hunter said with a laugh.

That’s when Hunter became fascinated with anime and the Kentucky Derby, especially Silver Charm. Hunter moved to Japan and learned the language and culture.

In 2016, she started her own company called Marugai Racing.

“I recruit Japanese horses for the United States,” Hunter said. “I work with Breeders Cup, Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Triple Crown. The goal is to try to bring as many Japanese horses to the US so they can have more options, travel the world.”

While here she’s been translating for the connections of the Japanese horses in the Derby.

She says Japanese and American horses spend about the same time out of the stall, but Japanese horses usually do that with a rider on their back.

In Japan, the big races are on Sunday, and usually on turf.

“It’s like in the States where a dirt horse not good enough, send him to the turf,” Hunter said. “They do the opposite in Japan. Turf horse not quite so good, send him to the dirt.”

We’ll soon find out if they’ll find success on the dirt Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
Man killed in shooting; security level raised at nearby JCPS school
7-month-old Jackson Shugars
Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

Latest News

Ron Winchell's Bowling Green-born and raised horse Epicenter finished second in the 2022...
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby
Practical Move - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Kentucky Derby 149: Practical Move scratched, Cyclone Mischief in
WAVE News is your home for complete coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on Friday...
FULL GUIDE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby coverage on WAVE News
Dale Romans, who grew up on the backside of the track with his trainer father, is now among the...
Slimmed down: Louisville trainer on his weight loss