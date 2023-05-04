Our Lady of Lourdes fine arts students reveal mural for Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some fine arts students from Our Lady of Lourdes revealed their mural for this year’s Kentucky Derby on Thursday.

It shows pretty much every Derby celebration, from the fireworks and planes from Thunder Over Louisville, to the Great Steamboat Races, the jockeys, horses and fashion you see on Derby day.

The student’s teacher explained why he had them make this.

“First of all, to engage the students in the arts and also for them to know that they can make an impact in what they do in the arts to beautify this city and in this case, to help heal the city,” volunteer art teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Andrew Thuita said.

It was also meant to bring the city together to celebrate our biggest event in a time of rampant gun violence.

