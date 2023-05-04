Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police investigating after memorial at 6th and Jefferson Streets vandalized

Louisville Metro Police said a memorial meant to honor fallen officers at the intersection of...
Louisville Metro Police said a memorial meant to honor fallen officers at the intersection of 6th and Jefferson Streets was vandalized on Wednesday night.(Viewer Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a memorial meant to honor fallen officers at the intersection of 6th and Jefferson Streets was vandalized on Wednesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., dispatchers received calls that someone was damaging the memorial, according to LMPD spokesman Matt Sanders.

When officers arrived, they found two flags draped around the memorial that had been set on fire. The act resulted in burn damage to the memorial.

River City FOP released a statement on Thursday afternoon giving their thanks to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections for spotting the vandalism and to the Department of Public Works for cleaning and restoring the monument.

“Criminals and vandals may be able to desecrate the stone and marble that make up the FOP Law Enforcement Memorial... but to no avail,” the statement reads. “Nothing they do can ever touch the sacred place in our hearts where we honor and cherish the memories of our fallen brothers and sisters.”

Officials said there is camera footage of the incident that is being reviewed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
Man killed in shooting; security level raised at nearby JCPS school
7-month-old Jackson Shugars
Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

Latest News

It held a service at its Community Center in New Albany.
Salvation Army brings people together for National Day of Prayer
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Ky. Horse Racing Commission scratches Lord Miles, other horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr.
Some fine arts students from Our Lady of Lourdes revealed their mural for this year's Kentucky...
Our Lady of Lourdes fine arts students reveal mural for Derby
The Louisville Collegiate School hosted it's 61st annual Kindergarten Derby!
Louisville Collegiate School hosts 61st annual Kindergarten Derby