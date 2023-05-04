Police investigating after memorial at 6th and Jefferson Streets vandalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a memorial meant to honor fallen officers at the intersection of 6th and Jefferson Streets was vandalized on Wednesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., dispatchers received calls that someone was damaging the memorial, according to LMPD spokesman Matt Sanders.

When officers arrived, they found two flags draped around the memorial that had been set on fire. The act resulted in burn damage to the memorial.

River City FOP released a statement on Thursday afternoon giving their thanks to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections for spotting the vandalism and to the Department of Public Works for cleaning and restoring the monument.

“Criminals and vandals may be able to desecrate the stone and marble that make up the FOP Law Enforcement Memorial... but to no avail,” the statement reads. “Nothing they do can ever touch the sacred place in our hearts where we honor and cherish the memories of our fallen brothers and sisters.”

Officials said there is camera footage of the incident that is being reviewed.

