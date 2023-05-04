Record setting attendance for Thurby, Churchill Downs confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced Thurby set a record for attendance numbers in its 10th year.

A total of 50,958 people attended the racetrack on Thursday, according to Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers.

The record beats 2019′s attendance record of 48,212 by more than 2,000 guests.

Thurby is a celebration of horse racing, Bluegrass music and bourbon that was created back in 2013 to lead up to Friday’s Kentucky Oaks.

