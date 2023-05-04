Contact Troubleshooters
Salvation Army brings people together for National Day of Prayer

Salvation Army of Southern Indiana brought people together for the National Day of Prayer.
It held a service at its Community Center in New Albany.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana brought people together for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

It held a service at its Community Center in New Albany.

A group of diverse faith leaders and community leaders lead the service.

Organizers said the prayer was especially important for healing after two recent mass shootings in Louisville.

