Salvation Army brings people together for National Day of Prayer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana brought people together for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.
It held a service at its Community Center in New Albany.
A group of diverse faith leaders and community leaders lead the service.
Organizers said the prayer was especially important for healing after two recent mass shootings in Louisville.
