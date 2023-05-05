BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky Oaks 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks is TODAY and WAVE News is here to provide the latest information and updates.

Check out our complete guide to Oaks and Derby that answers questions about show times, road closures, gala information and more.

Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:

Today is for the girls 🌸💁‍♀️✨



Get to know the field of 14 fillies running in the 149th Kentucky Oaks ⤵️ — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 5, 2023

On Fridays, we wear pink. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/g0L00WxdJ1 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.