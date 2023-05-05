Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carlina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149
WAVE News is your home for complete coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on Friday...
FULL GUIDE: Kentucky Oaks, Derby coverage on WAVE News

Latest News

In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
A Shell petrochemical plant caught on fire in a Houston suburb Friday.
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
Trump's video deposition in the E Jean Carroll trial; Trump answering questions about his...
Trump on Access Hollywood tapes
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe